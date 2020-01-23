Surrey Group opens depot in Mutare

Susan Nyamangodo Business Correspondent

Leading meat wholesaler Surrey Group has opened an upmarket branch in Mutare in a move that is meant to strengthen the company’s presence in Manicaland.

Surrey Group is a livestock enterprise with integrated processes from paddock to plate and operates as a meat processing facility with the ability to add value throughout the supply chain.

The company’s product range is constantly evolving and developing to meet market expectations and demand.

Mutare Mayor Councillor Blessing Tandi officially opened the Mutare branch at a colourful ceremony which was held at the company premises last Saturday.

Cllr Tandi, who was the guest of honour, said Surrey Group was providing opportunities to farmers and creating better living conditions to villagers.

“Surrey is a fast growing Zimbabwean company with a vision to provide opportunities for farmers to improve their yields and livelihoods,” he said.

He urged other businesses to invest in Mutare and Manicaland to create employment.

“The opening of the depot comes at a time when the City of Mutare is now a special economic zone. We are indeed proud to be one of the giants in the Special Economic Zones for Zimbabwe.

“We need more business people to come and invest in the city. Mutare is rich in agricultural resources, as such we anticipate your business to scale up greater heights and will cascade to employment creation,” he said.

Cllr Tandi encouraged residents to keep their city clean so as to be identified as a city of opportunity.

“Let’s keep our city clean through embracing the smart city concept so as for us to be identified as a city of opportunity, to attract investors as it will lead into us benefiting as a community under the community corporate social responsibility,” he added.