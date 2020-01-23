MAB retains major events

Senior Reporter

AT a time when most sporting disciplines are battling to keep head above water owing to the prevailing harsh economic conditions, the athletics fraternity in Manicaland has managed to maintain consistency in staging major events in recent years as well as on its on its 2020 calendar.

The Old Mutual Dangamvura 10 km, Tanganda Half Marathon and the Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run are some of the major races that have become a permanent feature for the athletics season.

Manicaland Athletics Board chairman Joshua Matume confirmed the events are going ahead this year.

“I am quite happy to mention that we have retained all our major races even with the prevailing difficult conditions.

“These races include Old Mutual Dangamvura 10km, Tanganda Half Marathon and the Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run. This is indeed a milestone achievement given the prevailing circumstances,” he said.

Matume said they are eyeing accolades for their participants in national events.

“As MAB we expect to produce more podium athletes at national and regional events. Our main focus is on track and field events.

“As a province we need to put more effort in this area that is why we have quite a good number of provincial track and field competitions.

“This calls for all our stakeholders to work together as a unit,” he added.

The MAB chairman called for more participation among women in athletics.

“We have National Association of Secondary Heads (NASH), the uniformed forces, community clubs, tertiary Institutions and the National Association for Primary Heads (NAPH), where we get our cadets. In the long and middle distances including road races we have been doing so well in male category.

“However, we need to assist our female athletes in long distance races. We really implore all those who feel they have the talent to come forward and be part of this exciting journey,” Matume said.