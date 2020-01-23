Unsung hero of Mutare junior cricket development

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

ATHLETES usually hog the limelight when it comes to fame.

Countless stories about their rise to stardom are written in newspapers, while little is said about the people behind their success.

Meet the man who has worked tirelessly, behind the scenes to produce Chevrons stars Tendai Chatara, Doni Tiripano, debutants Kevin Kasuza and Victor Nyauchi.

Joel Muzeya spoke highly of the players who have passed through his hands.

“I am so happy for my boys. When Kasuza scored his 50, tears welled in my eyes. It feels great. You feel you have been a good conduit for that player to succeed. You do not own a player but you are a slave slaving for the guys to do well.

You feeling like a farmer who has helped the crop grow. I was happy again for Victor. I had to send him this a congratulatory message.

But who is Muzeya?

He is just a humble man born in Makonde in 1975.

He attended Glen View Primary and High Schools. He moved to coach in Mutare in 1995.

He worked and coached through the ranks from a developmental to head coach development. He was also provincial development manager for Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

He served as Manicaland Cricket Association board member for a total of 15 years.

He mainly played club cricket for Mutare Sports Club in the national league long back.

“When I moved to Mutare I wanted Manicaland to be a hub for player development. I managed to assemble an equally passionate and hardworking team of coaches,” he said.

Muzeya was in charge of the whole development programme for Manicaland, setting up and implementation. He ran development from 1995 to 2005. Then he resigned when he got transferred to Masvingo. His approach to the game was different to most junior coaches.

A great coach and man by any measure, whose fruits include the likes of Farai Chare, Eddie Matsikenyeri, and Eddie Samunetsi, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara Kevin Kasuza, Kudzai Sauramba, Victor Nyauchi, Jethro Maudzi, Silent Mujaji (now coaching), Steady Musoso (now manager Mountaineers), Forster Mupita (became coach and eventually left), Kudzai Tasa (now coaching at Peterhouse) and Chipo Mugeri Tiripano (the former Zim ladies team captain).

“I resigned from Zimbabwe Cricket in 2006 after serving nine months in Masvingo. After a good set-up in Masvingo they wanted to move me to Midlands.

“I was not happy to set up things for others to mess up. My family was also in Mutare,” he said.

Muzeya bemoans the state of junior cricket in the province.

“A lot has changed. I think we had the vision and passion to see cricket grow. It makes me want to cry because the pipeline and environment we created has been altered.”

The situation is worrying .There is no longer the passion and drive. During my days, we even had volunteer coaches. Manicaland needs to create a good feeder system from primary to secondary to club and province then upwards. Something can be done if people would put their head together.”

Muzeya is now coaching Dynamic Sport Cadets and doubling up as team manager at the Alistair Campbell High Performance Programme, a senior cricket academy who play 1st class cricket as Rangers.

Meanwhile, Weimouth-born and Mountaineers star Victor Nyauchi, who made his debut on Monday said he is looking forward to more games in the national team.

“It feels great to be called up for national duty. I am much proud to represent my country. I was also a soccer player but I later developed a love for cricket.

I once captained MBHS and I am proud of that. I am looking forward to playing my role and take as many wickets as I can. My role model is Tendai Chatara,” he said.

He joined Mountaineers B in 2004 straight from high school.

He left for Harare where he played for Mash Eagles. He returned home in 2014 and rejoined Mountaineers. Nyauchi grew up in Weimouth where he played all age group cricket.