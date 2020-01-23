Basketball’s Mercenaries snubbed

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MANICALAND Basketball Association (MBA) president Tonderai Shasha believes Mutare-based side Mercenaries deserved to have some of their players selected for the national team that is taking part in the 2021 Afro-Basketball Group E pre-qualifiers which started on Tuesday at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

Zimbabwe are hosting Zambia and Madagascar to determine which country progresses to the 2021 Afro-Basket Qualifiers to be held in Rwanda.

Zimbabwe lost 74-57 to Madagascar on Tuesday evening.

Today they are playing against Madagascar before wrapping up their campaign against Zambia tomorrow.

Mercenaries were the 2019 national champions at the national club basketball tournament held at Mutare Boys’ High in May.

Mercenaries went on to represent the country at the FIBA Basketball Africa League qualifying tournament in South Africa.

In the tournament, they won three out of five matches they played and they finished third.

Shasha said the selectors left out players from outside Harare.

“I feel our players deserved a spot in the national team. We have some good players in the Mercenaries squad that represented the country. There is lack of transparency and fairness when it comes to the selection of players.”

Mercenaries coach-cum- player Innocent Stolz Sithole echoed the same sentiments adding that the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) needs to put its house in order.

“We have been overlooked always in Mutare. This time it is even worse because they are no players from other provinces eitther. It has become a Harare thing.

“BUZ must put its house in order. They must have a committee that selects players from different provinces. Communication must be done well so that everyone knows what is going on.

“They must conduct trials and training camps rather than selecting players from Harare only,” said the former Zimbabwe international.

Meanwhile, the MBA League enters the second half with six matches lined up.

In the women’s category, MGHS will take on Legends while MTC host Dangamvura Knights. AU lock horns with Wolves.

In the men’s category, City Sophists take on MTC while Chiefs clash with AU. National champions Mercenaries host City Saints.