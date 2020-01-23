Mutare High Court posts impressive results

Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

Judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe Justice George Chiweshe has commended Mutare High Court for efficient justice service delivery through attaining a 96 percent case clearance rate and promised a third judge.

While officially opening the 2020 legal year at the Mutare High Court recently, he said despite having only two resident judges, Justices Mwayera and Muzenda, Mutare High Court had a 96 percent clearance rate for both civil and criminal matters.

Justice Chiweshe said another judge will soon be seconded to Mutare to ease he workload.

“The two judges at this station continue to post impressive results. The coming in of Honourable Justice Muzenda has brought relief to the senior judge who, since the opening of the court, single- handedly dealt with all matters at this station. Plans are afoot to have a third judge posted to this station as we anticipate an increase in workload,” he said.

He said the achievements attained by the Mutare court were made possible by good engagement with stakeholders.

“The achievements attained during the year under review would not have been possible without the unwavering support of all our stakeholders in the justice delivery system. I wish to extend my appreciation to fellow honourable judges of the High Court whose team work and dedication to duty has been second to none. “

Justice Chiweshe said power shortages were negatively affecting operations at the court.

“The court’s operations were not spared of the scourge of power outages as more often than not, we were exposed to load-shedding,” he said.

“I implore the JSC to consider investing in solar energy to cover all our courts.”