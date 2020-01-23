Diamond dealer murdered in cold blood

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

A WELL-KNOWN illegal diamond dealer was on Monday murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants who lured him to Odzi River after pretending to be genuine sellers of a four-carat gem.

Liberty Chimoyo (42) of Chibuwe Village under Chief Mutambara’s area bled profusely and died upon admission at Nyanyadzi Clinic after sustaining serious stab wounds from the attack.

Chimoyo thought he had hit the jackpot but his clients turned out to be hardcore criminals who had long planned to rob him.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident.

“Liberty was at Nenhowe Business Centre when he received a phone call from one of the accused who said he had diamonds and wanted to sell the gems to him. The deceased, who was accompanied by his friend Chrispen Boroma, drove to the place, near Odzi River using a Toyota Sprinter,” he said.

The deceased disembarked from the car leaving Chrispen behind. He crossed Odzi River to meet the clients.

They stabbed him with a sharp object several times all over the body.

Sensing danger, Chrispen rushed to the scene but the culprits had vanished. He called for help from nearby villagers who came in to help. He was ferried to Nyanyadzi Clinic where he died upon admission.

The suspects are still at large.

There is speculation doing rounds that Chimoyo may have been the victim of a revenge attack by fellow dealers he had defrauded in the past.