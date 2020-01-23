Nothing happened between me and Java – Enzo

Tee Mak and Enzo Ishall [Pic by Ronald Magweta]

BY CHENGETO CHIDI

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Kudzanai Mamhare, popularly known as Enzo Ishall in entertainment circles, has said there is no bad blood between him and his former promoter, Passion Java.

Addressing the press at a Harare Hotel this morning, where the Kanjiva hitmaker signed a three-year contract with 23-year-old Malaysia-based millionaire Teemak, Enzo Isall cleared the air over his alleged fallout with the UK-based promoter Java.

“Nothing happened between me and Java. He came and helped me,” he said.

This comes after social media had been awash with news of the fallout, which also sucked in Mbare-based studio Chillspot Records.

Enzo Ishall however said he has cut ties with Chillspot, where Java is believed to hold a stake.

“Chillspot Records is my home. We were taught things like loyalty and respect. Wherever I am going to go, I will carry that with me,” he said.

The musician, who recently deleted his previous Instagram post and started afresh, expressed gratitude over the assistance he received from Java, whom he however said had officially signed him on.

“I was not signed by Prophet Passion but he helped me…we really appreciate his role in Zimdancehall,” he said.

[embedded content]

The three-year contract they signed today comes with monthly allowances with room for increase, a five-figure United States dollar amount, international tours as well as local and international collaborations.

Enzo Ishall hinted on an upcoming album which will include production with Chillspot Records, Oskid and DJ Tamuka.

As the journey with Teemak Promotions has begun, the musician said he was eager to learn from his mistakes and did not blame Java for his Highest Score video which was considered a flop by his fans.

“When I get disappointed, I take it as a lesson,” he said.

Teemak, who started off as an artiste himself and worked with international musicians including Boity, Nasty C and Tekno said he had a vision of nurturing local talent.

“I am not here for money, I want to inspire the youth,” he said.