November O-Level results out

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE Zimbabwe School Examination Council has released the November 2019 Ordinary-Level examination results with three quarters of the students who sat for the examination failing to pass more than five subjects.

According to Zimsec statistics, of the 200 062 students who wrote five subjects and above, 63 215 obtained grade C or better in five or more subjects translating to a 31,6% pass rate. This was slightly higher than the 31,2% pass rate recorded in 2018.

Female candidates recorded a 34,3% pass rate and their male counterparts recorded a 33% pass rate.

Zimsec chairperson Eddie Mwenje thanked stakeholders and the government for support, saying the November 2019 examination were not tainted by leakages