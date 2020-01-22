Government suspends 2020 varsity enrolment . . .

Joseph Madzimure – Senior Reporter

The Government has suspended the enrolment of prospective university students until August this year as the relevant ministry is reviewing the curriculum for higher learning institutions, an official has said.

Announcing the development on Wednesday, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira said the decision is meant to pave way for Government to review and streamline the number of programmes which are being undertaken.

More to follow