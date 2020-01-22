National Sports Awards finalists unveiled

Sports Reporter

The 2019 Annual National Sports Awards finalists were unveiled on Wednesday at Royal Harare Golf Club with a host of new names making the list.

A new Sportsperson of the Year will be crowned as winner from 2018 Wilfred Mashaya did not make the list.

The awards ceremony will be held at Manna Resorts on January 29 where the winners will be revealed.

List of finalists

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Christi-Rose Pretorius (Judo), Andie Leigh Kuipers (Triathlon), Donata Katai (Swimming).

Junior Sportsman of the Year

Matthew Antony Denslow (Triathlon), Denilson Cyprianos (Swimming), Emmanuel Bako (Motosport).

Junior Sportswoman with a Disability

Peace Taruvinga (Athletics T20), Mufarowashe Shambira (Athletics – Special Olympics), Babra Njovo (Athletics – Special Olympics).

Junior Sportsman of the Year with a disability

Tapiwanashe Mutsikira (Athletics – Special Olympics), Takudzwa Matonhodze (Golf – Special Olympics), Pride Mafira (Athletics T44).

Sportswoman of the Year

Rutendo Nyahora (Athletics), Regina Jonga (Bodybuilding), Laurelle Brown (Triathlon).

Sportsman of the Year

Chengetayi Mapaya (Athletics), Benjamin Lock (Tennis), Themba Gorimbo (Mixed Martial Arts).

Sportswoman of the Year with a disability

Margaret Bangajena (Wheelchair Racing), Kalyn Chikara (Golf – Special Olympics), Morine Mavhunga (Para-Badminton).

Sportsman of the Year with a disability

Shepard Patrick (Athletics – Special Olympics), Derreck Chifamba (Golf – Special Olympics), Tungamirai Mudyanadzo (Golf – Special Olympics).

Team of the Year

Netball Senior Team (The Gems -Netball), Dadirai Jack and Hallel Guri (Bocce – Special Olympics), Cricket Senior Women’s Team (The Lady Chevrons – Cricket).