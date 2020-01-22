Water woes haunt Mutare suburbs

Ray Bande

Senior Reporter

A MAJOR water pipe burst has left residents of several suburbs in Mutare in quandary as they have gone without supply of the precious liquid since yesterday afternoon.

Residents of Zimta Park, Hobhouse, Chikanga Extension, Mountain Rise, Benwin, Mushamukadzi, Destiny, Natview Park, St Josephs, Garikai and Dreamhouse have not been receiving water since yesterday afternoon.

In statement, Mutare City Council said, “To all our esteemed residents and customers notice is hereby given that there is a major water pipe burst on the main line that supplies the Hobhouse tank. The burst was caused by erosion (due to urban farming activities in mountains) that resulted in the surging and breaking of the pipe.

“Water will be disrupted in the following areas Hobhouse, Chikanga Extension, Mountain Rise, Zimta Park, Benwin, Mushamukadzi, Destiny, Natview Park, St Josephs, Garikai and Dreamhouse. All customers in the affected areas are advised to use water sparingly until supply is restored. Our water engineers are working hard to restore normal water supply. Any incontinence caused is sincerely regretted.”