NGZ Byo set for digital exhibition

BY SHARON SIBIND

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo is in May set to host its first-ever digital arts exhibition in partnership with Arebyte Gallery in London, supported by the British Council Southern Africa Arts.

NGZ Bulawayo director Butholezwe Nyathi told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the exhibition was in line with the digitalisation of technology policy adopted globally.

“We look forward to May 2020 when we launch the gallery’s first-ever exclusive digital arts exhibition titled PowerPlay. The group exhibition features artists working with digital media, video and technology,” Nyathi said.

He said the exhibition will discuss the use of technology in creating a sense of identity and place.

“Taking place both online and offline, the multi-sited exhibition format interrogates the juxtaposition between the virtual and the real. We are trying to respond to the fourth industrial revolution which other galleries have responded to,” he said.

“Expression has evolved from oil canvas to digital art expression. It will be a travelling exhibition. After Bulawayo, it will go to NGZ in Harare and Mutare.”

Nyathi said the exhibition champions digital artists from or based in Nigeria (Color, Tito Aderemi Ibitola), South Africa (Vincent Bezuidenhout, Scumboy, King Debs), Zimbabwe (Mbakisi Sibanda, Kumbirai Makumbe), Kenya (Isaac Kariuki) and the UK (Dani Ploeger, Christopher MacInnes).