12 Malawians arrested

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TWELVE Malawian immigrants yesterday appeared in court for reportedly entering the country without permits.

Gondwe Same (42) and 11 others appeared before Mutare magistrate Tamara Chibindi, who remanded them in custody to today, as there was no interpreter.

According to prosecutor John Munyurwa, on January 16 at around 2pm, the complainant, a Sergeant Mupasiri of ZRP Sakubva, acting on a tip-off went to Sakubva bus rank and interviewed the immigrants on a Beitbridge-bound Zupco bus.

He discovered that 12 of them had no permits and had entered Zimbabwe through illegal points en-route to South Africa.

They were taken to ZRP Sakubva.