Caps sign goalkeeper Magalane

HARARE football giants Caps United have snapped up former FC Platinum goalkeeper Wallace Magalane as they reconstruct the side after a major overhaul that has seen the departure of several key players.

The Green Machine was in a tussle with several other local Premier Soccer League clubs, including Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum for his signature.

Magalane had appeared on course to join South African Premier Soccer League side Chippa United who are now under the guidance of FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza following the expiry of his contract on December 31.

However, the unavailability of a slot for a foreign quota at Chippa meant his options had been limited to the domestic scene.

And Caps, who have been one of the busiest teams on the transfer market ahead of the start of the new season, moved fast to tie him down to their side.

Although no comment could be obtained from Caps, in-formed sources said the deal was sealed last night.

Magalane was one of the heroes of FC Platinum’s 2019 campaign after helping them to win a third straight championship when they beat rivals Caps and Chicken Inn to the finishing line on the last day of the league programme.

With goalkeepers Prosper Chigumba and Chris Mverechena having decided against renewing their contract, Magalane is set to compete with Tonderai Mateyaunga for keeping the goals.

Caps will also not be renewing contracts of several players such as captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, Dominic Mukandi, Carlos Rusere, Lincoln Zvasiya, Valentine Ndaba and Kudzanayi Nyamupfukudza as they seek a fresh start after a disappointing campaign last term which saw them being beaten to the championship by FC Platinum on the last day of the league programme.

They eventually finished in third place.

Those that have been shown the exit door are accused of bringing the name of the club into disrepute after they were alleged to have led a player boycott ahead of their league penultimate game against Ngezi Platinum which they lost 3-2 to seize FC Platinum the initiative.

However, other seniors like Ronald “Rooney” Chitiyo, Phineas Bhamusi, Justice Jangano, Valentine Musarurwa, John Zhuwawu and Kelvin Ndebele among others have not been affected.

Caps have also added some new faces who include Harare City duo of Tatenda Tumba and Ishmael Wadi. Enock Karembo and Leeroy Mavhunga formerly with Yadah FC have also joined.