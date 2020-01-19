Armyworm hits Lower Gweru

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Crops in some parts of the Midlands Province are under threat from the African armyworm.

Midlands provincial crop and livestock officer Mrs Madeline Magwenzi said the armyworm had been discovered in Somabhula.

“The African armyworm was first discovered by farmers in Somabhula in Lower Gweru,” she said.

“They were seen all over and in large numbers and they could be seen on cattle and other livestock, so farmers concluded they were some type of ticks and went on to dip their cattle.”

Mrs Magwenzi said extension officers identified the worms which have since spread to some areas in the province.

“We have received reports of the worm being discovered in Zvishavane, Mberengwa and Shurugwi,” she said.

“We are afraid that it will continue spreading to other places in the province if not controlled.

“We had our supply of chemicals which we were using to spray the worm, but we have since exhausted our own supply.

“Government has pledged more chemicals for use and we are very grateful as they are working tirelessly to ensure we eradicate the worm before it spreads.”