Two more die in bus accident

Ray Bande

Senior Reporter

TWO more people died upon admission at Mutare Provincial Hospital, bringing the death toll in Saturdays’ General Bande bus accident to 16.

Fourteen people died on the spot when a General Bande bus collided with haulage truck on Saturday around 5pm.

Out of the 40 injured persons that were taken to the hospital soon after the accident, 24 are still admitted with one of them in the intensive care unit.

Addressing stakeholders today at Mutare Provincial Hospital, Minister of State for Manicaland Affairs Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said she hopes the number will no longer exceed 16.

“I really hope and pray that the number of those who died owing to this accident will no longer exceed 16. We are grateful to the assistance we are receiving from all stakeholders in this dark moment,” she said.

The country’s largest mobile phone services provider Econet, through their Community Social Responsibility anchor partner Higher Life Foundation, has made efforts to provide food for the bereaved during funeral services and also pledged further assistance in medication for the injured.

Higher Life Foundation will also provide for schools fees for children orphaned as a result of this accident.