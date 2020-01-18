Musona ready for new start

Knowledge Musona was unveiled by AS Eupen yesterday

BY HENRY MHARA

WARRIORS striker Knowledge Musona says he is ready to fight and resuscitate his faltering career, and his loan move to AS Eupen yesterday will provide an ideal opportunity for that.

The Belgian league side announced the capture of the forward on loan from Anderlecht until the end of the season.

If he impresses, the deal will be made permanent.

“I got to know the club and the team in the training camp in Doha and this week‚ and during the training in Eupen and I got a very good impression‚” Musona was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

Eupen decided to give Musona a chance after his impressive showing during trials at the club last week in Doha, where the team played friendly matches against Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven.

“I feel good here and hope to have some time in Eupen and to be able to support my teammates. The friendlies against Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven were a good start. I am a striker who can be used in many ways. Both in the middle and on both sides. I play where the coach uses me, and I may play against Charleroi, because I’m fit,” Musona said.

He also took to social media to announce his arrival to Eupen.

“Thanks to @kas_eupen for giving me this chance. I will fight every minute on & off the pitch for this beautiful team until the end of season. Glory to God,” Musona tweeted.

Eupen coach Beñat San José expressed joy at having Musona in his squad.

“Knowledge Musona has integrated very well into the team. He is a player who offers us additional opportunities in attack. He can score goals himself, but can also serve his teammates with good templates,” San José said.

Musona is joining Eupen with his Anderlecht teammate Emmanuel Sowah, who has made a permanent switch.

The Warriors captain will be expected to feature for AS Eupen when they start the new year this evening, with a home game against Charleroi.

He will be looking to restart his career, which had stalled since he joined Anderlecht on a four-year contract in May 2018.

Musona has made just eight appearances for the former champions in the first half of last season, starting in three and scoring once.

He was loaned out to fellow league side Lokeren for the remainder of the season and made six appearances, scoring once.