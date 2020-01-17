ManLuckerz to bring Zim Festival Bira back home

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Sweden-based musician-cum-cultural activist Makandire Chezhira Chikutu a.k.a ManLuckerz is raring for a chance to host his traditional music festival Zimbabwe Festival Bira (ZIMFEBI) on home soil.

ZIMFEBI is a recurring exchange programme and traditional music festival designed to celebrate and promote cultural development and experience.

It is held in Zimbabwe and Sweden but since 2014, the festival has only been held in Sweden due to financial constraints.

Locally the festival used to be held in August.

ManLuckerz, who last performed in Zimbabwe in August 2014 before he was involved in a fatal accident that claimed his family members, said he yearns to perform in front of a home crowd.

“It is my hope that this year we be able to host the ZIMFEBI festival in Zimbabwe once again. I hope we get funding for it,” he said.

“This year I want to continue on my path of spreading Zimbabwean culture. I want the whole world to know more of our culture and values embedded in it.

“There is no better way to achieve this than to bring the world to our country and let them experience it first hand through music and exchange programmes.”

ManLuckerz said he is working tirelessly to bring the festival which hosts many celebrated musicians from different parts of the world.

“This is my dream and I won’t rest until I see it come to fruition. I will knock at many doors to make sure I get the necessary funds”, he said.