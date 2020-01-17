Vimbai Zimuto tours Harare

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

NETHERLANDS-BASED Zimbabwean songstress Vimbai Zimuto (pictured) is set to embark on a week-long tour of Harare to identify shooting spots for her music videos to be infused into her forthcoming album, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

Zimuto said she used last year to build her brand and she was happy with the results and was now ready to take her music career a notch higher.

“The main reason I am touring the Sunshine City is to work on my album, specifically in the studio,” she said.

“I scout for places with Simba Gee Studio Art Pictures and all the entourage I am working with. We have not really decided yet on the places for the video shooting, but most probably in the Midlands. We have already done Manicaland, Mashonaland East and West.”

Zimuto said her fans should be ready for a lot of studio time, photo shoots and community projects as this will be on her social media platforms during the tour.

She said her fans would be able to see that the album was done with a high level of creativity lacking in many local productions.

“I have changed a lot of things in my art. The album is very rich, current but ancient without following the trending vibes. It speaks volumes about my current life and my inner feelings. Basically I am sliding on top of my lyrics like swallowing okra by drinking it, and at the end no drop left. Some of my songs are heartfelt, fun, but most of all groovy,” she said.

The dancer said her project, unique compared to her previous productions, were produced by Netherlands’ Eric Lest Van De, Regine of Piramide Records from Belgium and Track Records’ Spencer Masango, who is behind the Hapana Kwaunoenda track.

She said after experimenting with different sounds in 2019, she has identified her trajectory as fans would realise from music set to be produced this year.

Zimuto, who has been nominated for the Best Alternative award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards 2020, said the selection confirmed that she worked hard in 2019.