DeMbare can believe again

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

HOURS after being discharged from hospital, Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera was spearheading the signing of former Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

Two days later, he was holding a key meeting with Herentals officials to secure the signature of one of the most-sought-after midfielders in the country, Juan Mutudza.

Marechera dislocated his shoulder in a freak accident last week and he would have normally been excused from club duties for at least two weeks.

But the administrator has prioritised Dynamos matters in place of his own health as he fronts the team’s efforts to regain their shredded reputation ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership football season.

Dynamos have failed to finish in the top two in the last two consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006 and alarm bells have been ringing loud at the country’s biggest football team.

But after a disappointing 2019 term in which the Glamour Boys finished ninth, Dynamos are in no relaxed mood as they aim to come back strongly this year.

“We are very much on course in terms of preparing for the 2020 season. I can assure you that in terms of fulfilling our set targets, in the off-season, we are almost there,” said Marechera.

“We are working according to the coach’s recommendations. Our coach, Tonderai (Ndiraya), gave us his requests and we are doing everything to fulfil them.

“The executive is the team behind the team and we work closely with the coach making sure that we give him what he wants.

“Dynamos is a big brand and the team is back from the 2019 season slumber. We didn’t do well last season and I believe whatever mistakes we made will be addressed this coming term. We are very sorry to the supporters who cheered the team all the way for the disappointing performances. It is part of the game, but I can assure them that the 2020 season will bring a lot of memorable moments,” Marechera said.

Dynamos are pondering on signing back former striker Christian Epoupa, who is a free agent after his contract with Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos lapsed last year.

The team has been hesitant to bring the Cameroonian back after their previous marriage ended in acrimony.

Epoupa dragged the Glamour Boys to the Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe and the team was eventually forced by FIFA to pay him his salary arrears amounting to US$16 000

But they could be forced to re-engage one of the most proven goal poachers to play in the local league after they lost their trusted forward, Evans Katema, to Zambian giants Zanaco.

Epoupa’s agent, Gilbert Sengwe, hinted his client could end up at the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

“At the moment, Epoupa is a free agent and can join any team. Dynamos are yet to show any serious interest, but if they want the player, he is available and he loves Dynamos a lot,” said Sengwe.

With Dynamos’ target in the 2020 season being to lift the Premiership crown, Marechera acknowledged both the executive and the technical team were sweating on who to bring in to replace Katema.

“We have lost our top striker, Evans Katema, and we are running around to find a replacement. We couldn’t stop Katema from pursuing his dream of playing outside the country but then we have a headache on who will replace him.”

Marechera said his executive was working with the technical team to ensure professional progress. “As the executive, our duty is to give the technical team the necessary support. We have made strides to try and acquire all the players who the coach has on his wish-list.

“Just expect a competitive Dynamos this season. We cannot go for a long time without winning the league title. We are Dynamos and we have to show the way.

“I was surprised by reports that we, as the executive, were at odds with the technical team on the signing of players. Let me categorically state that the team is united than ever.

“We requested Ndiraya to lead Dynamos when we were in a very difficult position (last year). He obliged and saved us. It will be some sort of betrayal if we go against his recommendations.”

Dynamos have made five key signings this off-season and could secure Mutudza if they can meet Herentals’ hefty demands for their best player.