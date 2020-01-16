Samaita quits sungura for the pulpit

Liberty Dube, Entertainment Correspondent

LOCAL sungura musician Brian Samaita — who is basking in glory after his song “Hombarume” was voted ninth in National FM Top 50 (2019) — is contemplating quitting music to serve the Lord as a full-time prophet.

The song is plucked from arguably his best album titled “Ndafunga Dembo” released last year.

Samaita said 2019 was his best year following rave reviews of the album on local and regional radio stations.

He also had successful shows in Malawi, Mozambique and Botswana.

However, in what could be sad news to his fans, Samaita, who was recently anointed by South Africa-based prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has elected to serve God full-time.

He recently unveiled a gospel compilation with songs reflecting on his musical journey as a Christian such as “Herudhe”, “Iye Anonzwa”, “Jerusarema”, “Solomon” and “Peter”.

“It has been such a wonderful journey, thanks to the support from my fans who challenge me to do better. It was not easy following the death of my mentor and close friend Tongai Moyo. However, I soldiered on and my band is now a well-recognised outfit. I would like to thank God for that.

“Prophet Bushiri anointed me when I visited South Africa, recently. I have a calling of prophecy, which might force me to quit secular music to serve God full-time. I will not divulge much on this. 2020 is going to be yet another successful year and I am glad that it started on a high note as my song was in top 10 in the National FM radio charts. I was the only artiste from Mutare to achieve that feat,” he said.

He pledged to continue assisting upcoming sungura musicians.

Samaita has six albums.