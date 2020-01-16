Marovanyati Dam 96 percent complete

Wimbainashe Zhakata, Post Correspondent

CONSTRUCTION of Marowanyati Dam in Buhera is now at 96 percent with thousands of villagers from the district already benefiting from the harnessed water.

Marowanyati will provide raw water to Murambinda Growth Point and supply irrigation water for communities downstream.

Three irrigation schemes are earmarked downstream.

ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the dam started harnessing water last year and is expected to be complete this year.

“The dam now at 96 percent completion. It has a capacity of 50 000 000 m³. It started impounding water since last year.

“Outstanding works on the dam include the spillway, outlet works completion and access roads rehabilitation. The dam is expected to be completed this year,” said Mrs Munyonga.

The project is being supervised by Eng Alois Katsande, who confirmed that the dam is almost complete

“Marovanyati Dam is almost complete, but we are not sure when exactly it will be completed. We still have to construct a 2m high and 120m long spillway. This will bring the capacity to 50 000 000m³. At the moment it is spilling because we have not constructed the above-mentioned spillway sill. Murambinda Growth Point and Murambinda Irrigation Scheme are getting water from the dam. Thousands of people in Murambinda are benefiting a lot from the water. However, some are benefiting through illegal fishing activities,” said Eng Katsande.

Buhera district development coordinator Mr Freeman Mavhiza appreciated the impact of the dam.

“This dam is really a game changer for Buhera. We now have a dependable water reseviour in the district. It guarantees the district of food security through irrigation schemes and fishing, among other activities,” said Mr Mavhiza.

Meanwhile, the dam levels in Manicaland are beginning to improve following the recent rains.

The dam levels had declined by 10 percent due to the decline in river flows and continuous drawdown from the dams for winter cropping.

According to ZINWA, as of January 13, 2020 the national dam level average had risen by 0,66 percent to 48,7 percent.

Mrs Munyonga said dams in the country had risen slightly thanks to the good rains received recently.

“Water levels in the country’s major dams, including Osborne and Odzani dams in Manicaland, have slightly risen following the recent rains. Currently, Osborne Dam is 48,9 percent full,” said Mrs Munyonga.