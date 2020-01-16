Debut delight for Kasuza

Fungayi Munyoro, Sports Correspondent

DANGAMVURA-based Mountaineers opening batsman Kevin Kasuza is thrilled at finally being called up for the Zimbabwe national cricket team ahead of the Sri Lanka series.

Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in two Test matches.

The first Test is scheduled for Sunday to Thursday, with the second match set for January 27 to 31.

Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Kasuza, who has featured constantly for the Zimbabwe A side, has described the recognition as a dream come true.

“I am overjoyed to have finally made my debut for the national team, having played for Zimbabwe A.

“It is everybody’s dream to don the national colours and I am grateful to the coaches for the faith they have showed in me. I am going to try and make a positive impact and win games for the team. The journey has been tough. There were seasons that I performed well in first class, but still failed to make it into the national team. I am really grateful for such an opportunity. It is an honour to play for the nation,” Kasuza told Post Sport.

Kasuza was part of the Zimbabwe A team that played against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in 2018.

He was also part of the team that played against South Africa and UAE last year.

Kasuza shared how he started his cricket journey.

“I first came to play the game at Chirowakamwe Primary School in Dangamvura while I was doing Grade 7; that was in 2004 and the coach was Foster Mupita.

“I used to be a soccer player. I decided to go and play cricket that day because there was no soccer training. I eventually fell in love with cricket. I did not think I would get this far with the sport because I loved soccer and was good at it,” recalled Kasuza.

He went for the national Under-13 trials in 2004.

Although he failed to make it into the team, he earned himself a scholarship at Mutare Boys’ High School, courtesy of Zimbabwe Cricket. He continued with cricket under the tutelage of Farai Chari.

“When I was 15, I managed to break into the national Under-17 team. I also played for the Under-19 side. I was the vice captain of the team during the 2012 Under-19 World Cup in Australia,” he said.

Born on June 20, 1993, Kasuza made his first class debut for Mountaineers in 2011 when he scored a fine 92 against Matabeleland Tuskers.

Meanwhile, Mountaineers bowler Tendai Chatara has been ruled out of the Test series after failing to recover from a biceps injury he sustained recently.

Chatara’s absence has opened up a chance for his Mountaineers teammate Victor Nyauchi to make his bow in Test cricket.

Zimbabwe Test squad:

Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams (captain).