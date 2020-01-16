Cop arrested for stocktheft

Lovemore Kadzura, Rusape Correspondent

A HARARE-BASED police constable, suspected to be part of a notorious cattle rustling syndicate terrorising farmers in Makoni through its criminal activities, has been arrested and arraigned in court on stocktheft charges.

The suspect, Douglas Dzvetsvere (38), a constable stationed at Harare Central, was on Sunday arrested by alert detectives from Rusape.

He was forced to dump his vehicle in Marondera after being involved in an accident with villagers in hot pursuit.

Dzvetsvere, who was represented by Mr Taurai Khupe, of Khupe Law Chambers, was granted $5 000 bail by Rusape magistrate Mr Obedience Matare.

The matter was deferred to January 28.

Prosecutor Mr Marlon Makamba told the court that Dzvetsvere teamed up with two accomplices to steal four beasts in Tswatswa village.

They slaughtered the beasts, packed the meat and loaded it in the suspect’s vehicle and drove away.

“On January 5, 2020 Dzvetsvere connived with two accomplices, who are still at large, and proceeded to Tswatswa village where they stole four beasts from two villagers. They drove the beasts for about two kilometers from the kraals.

“They slaughtered the beasts, packed the meat into some packs and loaded the loot into accused person’s blue Nissan Hardbody pick-up truck (Reg AAW 6768). The suspects drove towards Marondera.

“Accused persons were later intercepted and chased by an alert Learnmore Mutendebvure and other villagers who were in a Nissan Caravan. During the high-speed chase, Dzvetsvere lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a tree. The accused persons got off the vehicle and fled from the scene, leaving their vehicle loaded with the stolen loot.

“On January 12, 2020 detectives from Rusape picked up some information and arrested Dzvetsvere at Chikwanha Business Centre. The value of the stolen beasts is $30 000 and nothing was recovered,” he said.