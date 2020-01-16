Gem Boys polish up . . . Manica Diamonds sign seasoned players

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

IF the bad news was that Manica Diamonds lost a number of key players at the end of last season, then the good news is that the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company-bankrolled outfit has assembled a formidable team, “strong enough to challenge for the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership title”.

Manica Diamonds surprised everyone, including themselves, at the close of last season when they ended fifth on the table and the pressure lies on their shoulders to prove that the remarkable achievement was not just a flash in the pan.

For a club that was playing in their debut Premiership season and temporarily watched their campaign go off the rails under Luke Masomere during the league marathon, ending fifth was no mean feat by all standards.

The Gem Boys, as Manica Diamonds are fondly referred to by their growing fan base, lost defence lynchpin Partson “Yellow” Jaure, who traced his roots back to Dynamos after an impressive show in the 2019 season in Manica Diamonds’ colours earned him a place back in the Warriors’ fold.

Tawanda Nyamandwe

Last Jesi, an exceptional Dongo Sawmills FC product, whose mesmerising exploits in the middle of the park almost went unnoticed owing to little game time under Masomere, was snatched by three-time Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum.

For reasons that border on hatred, Masomere gave Jesi little game time, but the player went on to prove a point when coach Johanisi Nhumwa, upon assuming the role of head of technical department, gave the dreadlocked midfielder a chance to express himself on the pitch.

Jesi joined FC Platinum from Manica Diamonds together with top man Stanley Ngala.

Ashley “Kampola” Reyners

As if that was enough, Manica Diamonds also released goalkeepers Tafadzwa Dube and Godfrey Chisango.

Although club chairman Masimba Chihowa could not be drawn into revealing the identity of players they have secured for professional reasons, Post Sport has it on good authority that the Mutare-based outfit has already secured the services of gifted former Black Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley “Kampola” Reyners, slippery former Hwange forward Lucky Vundla, bustling former ZPC Kariba striker Tawanda “Finger” Nyamandwe, former Motor Action, Buffaloes, Dynamos and Mutare City rock-steady defender Themba Ndlovu, talented former Ngezi Platinum defence link Xolisani “Scara” Moyo.

Manica Diamonds are also understood to have added to their books left attacking link Talent Chamboko and Buffaloes winger Charles Teguru.

Themba Ndlovu

Zifa Eastern Region Division One side Masvingo United top man Michael Tapera has also joined Manica Diamonds.

In line with their long-term policy to develop football talent in the eastern border city, Manica Diamonds have started reaping benefits from the juniors’ team by roping in youngsters Shayne Thore and Roy Mangaira.

“It is unfortunate that I cannot divulge the names of those we have signed so far, but I can assure you and the club supporters as well as the football family in Mutare and beyond that we are assembling a formidable outfit. In fact, I have no doubt that the squad we are assembling is strong enough to challenge for the title. In my opinion, we now have a squad that is stronger than what we had last season. Yes, we are going to miss some of the players that left us, but only as people whom we enjoyed a good working relationship with, not in terms of their performance on the field of play,” said Chihowa.

The Chancellor Junior School head said they are set to regroup for the start of preseason preparations on Tuesday, and they are likely to consider Nyanga or Vumba for their pre-season camp.

Last season, Manica Diamonds enjoyed the serene environs of Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo during their pre-season camp.

“As you are aware, last season we were at Mutirikwi during our pre-season camp. This time around we are highly likely going to explore the idea of having our pre-season camp in Nyanga or Vumba.

“The decision will be informed by the scientific dynamics of the value we get from camping in the given area that we will finally decide.

“The players and the technical department will regroup on Tuesday, and it will be business as usual thereon,” he said.

Nhumwa, who ended the season as caretaker coach after his mentor Masomere was shown the exit door following a streak of poor results, has secured the post of substantive head coach for the club.

“We see no reason we should not have faith in a coach who managed to turn around our fortunes and ended the season on fifth position. In fact, we have given him the role of substantive head coach.

“As usual in football, most contracts, especially when relating to members of the technical department, are performance-based.

“However, we have faith in Nhumwa and he has already proved that he is equal to the task,” said Chihowa.