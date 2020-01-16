Telecel on the brink of going-under

One of the country’s leading MNO Telecel Zimbabwe is on the brink of collapse ZimMorning Post reports. According to the publication, servers at the mobile network operator have not been working since last month.

A source that spoke to the publication said:

Telecel servers went down in December which has resulted in the malfunctioning of services like TeleCash, buying airtime and purchasing data.

Documents seen by the publication further confirmed the source’s claims as they also claim that:

The daily operations have been severely affected by the dysfunctional IT systems. Subscribers are failing to recharge airtime due to a combination of both system failure and loss of critical staff Active subscribers have gone down from 2.2 million in 2014 to around 800 000 in December 2019. The accounting software (SUN) has been down posing high risk of fraud and theft outright dysfunction of the whole business

Telecel was partially acquired by the government in February 2016. The government owns 60% of the MNO.

