Top lawyer receives death threats

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare lawyer Everson Round Samukange allegedly sent a live bullet wrapped in a letter containing death threats to a senior partner at Venturas and Samukange law firm, Mr Christos Alexander Venturas, to stop him from pursuing the recovery of money he allegedly stole from the law firm.

Everson also reportedly wrote another letter to Mr Venturas, accusing him of “persecuting black people” at his law firm, saying he should “return to Greece”.

This emerged at the Harare Magistrates’ Court where Samukange, who happens to be nephew to another senior partner at Venturas and Samukange, Mr Jonathan Samukange, appeared facing charges of extortion, fraud and money laundering involving US$294 031.

Everson is jointly charged with Theresa Machawira, who was a secretary at the same law firm before being dismissed.

The trial of the two was scheduled to open yesterday, but was deferred to February 24 after they indicated that they were not ready.

The State, led by Mr Michael Reza, alleges that Everson and Machawira’s offences arose when they were both employed at Venturas and Samukange and being investigated for fraud. It is alleged that during the investigations, Everson was given a deadline of September 24, 2018 to make a full disclosure of the amount he allegedly defrauded the firm before the firm could enter negotiations as to how he could repay the money and thus avoid criminal prosecution.

On that date, Everson was told by Mr Jonathan Samukange’s assistant, Mr Max Moosa, that the firm was insisting on him making a full written disclosure before they could enter into any negotiations, but he refused.

On the same day, an envelope was delivered to the Belgravia home of partner Mr Venturas, containing a letter threatening him and his young children with death along with a live round from an AK47 assault rifle.

The following day, another letter was delivered to Mr Venturas’ home threatening him and his two sons with death if he does not stop “persecuting black people in his office and that he should go back to Greece”, the court heard.

The court also heard that in January 2018, Machawira was dismissed from Venturas and Samukange and a new secretary, Ms Amanda Tahwa, was hired to replace her.

Reports were that on August 29 last year, Everson wanted to resign from his job and his departure came without warning or proper notice. However, he was permitted to take three files from the law firm which he had been working on to assist him in setting up his own practice. Ms Tahwa was tasked with keeping the office locked and checking all the files and later found out that there were a lot of unpaid invoices and missing files.

Everson was asked about the missing files and he indicated that some were in the archives, which turned out to be false. The matter was reported to the Law Society of Zimbabwe before an audit of the files was conducted in his office.

It was at this stage that Everson was said to have offered to pay back money that he allegedly admitted to have fraudulently acquired from the law firm, with US$75 000 allegedly found at that stage to be missing, although more became known to be missing later as a result of the audit.

This is when the September 24 deadline was set for full disclosure, but Everson allegedly only agreed to pay US$40 000.

As a result of the audit, it is alleged that between May 2013 and December 2017, Barep Enterprises had deposited US$28 495 into Machawira’s CBZ account and that she transferred a total of US$8 709 into Everson’s personal Standard Chartered bank account, hence the charges against her.

From January 2013 to August 31, 2018, it is alleged Everson received US$162 468 into his personal account from the law firm’s clients and US$123 550 in cash from clients, which he deposited into his personal account, which were added to the charges against him.