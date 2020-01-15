Outcry over Gweru new tariffs

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Gweru residents and the local business community have castigated the city’s 2020 budget, which came into effect this week, saying the tariff hikes were a clear indication the opposition MDC-led council was not concerned about the welfare of the people.

Under the $2 billion budget, businesspeople intending to renew shop licenses are now having to fork out $5 000, up from $300.

Council sources said there had not been any approval for residential and commercial stands a week after the fee rose from last year’s $1 500 to about $18 000 this week.

According to the budget, Gweru will charge a penalty of $36 000 for constructing a house without inspection in high-density suburbs and $59 000 for the same offence in low-density suburbs.

The tariff schedule shows that burial fees are now $3 290 during the week and $2 193 over weekends.

Kombi operators intending to use Gweru City Council parking bays will pay $2 365 parking fees for an 18-seater bus for four months, up from last year’s $100.

Buses and minibuses using the terminus now have to part with $3 547, up from last year’s $150. Vendors and hawkers are now paying $1 182 for a vending licence, up from last year’s $50 per term.

Residents and the business community yesterday said the new tariffs were exorbitant.

“These tariffs are a clear indication that our city fathers do not have people at heart. Imagine an ordinary family with a four roomed house in Mkoba is now supposed to fork out no less than $400 as fixed rates per month. It’s obviously beyond the reach of many,” said Mr Cornelius Selipiwe, the Gweru Residents Association secretary-general.

He said there would be many defaulters as most residents could not afford the new tariffs.

Said Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe: “We are a listening local authority and we have received several complaints on the new budget that came into effect this week. We will obviously look into them but our budget was crafted with the poor in mind.”