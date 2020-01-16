Jealous sons attack father’s girlfriend

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Two Bindura siblings were brought to court early this week for allegedly assaulting and robbing their father’s girlfriend.

Stephen and Tendai Mashongedza pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before magistrate Moreblessing Makati. The two were remanded in custody to today.

The State alleges that on Christmas day last year, the brothers stormed Sinikiwe Motsi’s place of residence at Zinyama village under Chief Musena in Bindura and demanded to see her.

Motsi did not open the door and the furious brothers broke windows and a door to gain entry.

They accused Motsi of squandering their father’s money.

They demanded cash and her mobile phone, claiming it had been bought with proceeds from their sister’s bride price.

The duo took turns to slap the complainant, forcing her to surrender the phone and $148.

Motsi was allegedly force-marched out of her house in the dead of the night and later released a few kilometres away.

Vincent Marunya represented the State.