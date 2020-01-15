Family loses US$11k to machete gang

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

A Harare family lost US$11 500 to a machete-wielding gang, which attacked their home in Emerald Hill on Tuesday.

Reports say the gang was using two white unregistered vehicles when it committed the crime.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We confirm that the complainant and his security guards were attacked by a machete-wielding gang at their house and the robbers went away with US$11 500.

“The gang was using a Toyota Wish and a VW Golf during the attack,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public not to share their business activities.

“We want to urge the public to always put security measures which ensure that their property is secure. They should not share with everyone their business dealings as this will expose them to criminals.

“We also want to appeal to them to always report to the police any suspicious vehicles or people following them. The public is encouraged not to keep large sums of cash with them,” he said.

Recently, a kombi full of machete-wielding robbers stormed a house in Glen View 1, Harare and critically injured an alleged foreign currency dealer, his brother and father.

Machete robbers, who started targeting mining areas, have now spread their criminal activities across the country.

Police are clamping down the menace.