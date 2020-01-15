Flower back with Sri-Lanka

Eddie Chikamhi,Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower is expected home today on a mission to face his compatriots during the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in his new role as batting coach of the islanders.

Flower, who had been working with the Pakistan national team until recently, was appointed to the Sri Lankan technical team last month along with head coach Mickey Arthur.

The tourists are expected to arrive in the country today with a strong squad to face the Chevrons in a two-match Test series that begins at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The islanders, who are the first country to tour Zimbabwe since the country’s brief membership freeze by the International Cricket Council, made only two changes to the side that toured Pakistan last month.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who missed out the last Test series in Pakistan in December due to dengue contraction, is back to fitness and has reclaimed his place from Asitha Fernando while wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera has been omitted.

The Sri Lanka team is skippered by opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne. Both Tests will be played at Harare Sports Club with the first match starting this Sunday. The second Test is scheduled to run from January 27-31. The Tests are not part of the ICC Test Championships. The Sri Lankan squad is a mixture of youth and experience and the presence of former captain Dinesh Chandimal, who returned to big time cricket with a bang, scoring a century against Pakistan following a long time on the sidelines, will boost their squad.

Kusal Mendis, who has had a very lean run, has been given another chance.

While Sri Lanka, who have been struggling for results of late, are hoping to use the series to effect a turnaround of fortunes, Zimbabwe are looking for a fresh start after enduring 14 months of drought on the Test arena.

The Chevrons last played a Test match in November 2018, away in Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe cricket has been hit by sanctions imposed on their cricket board by the ICC Zimbabwe returns to big time cricket following a three-month suspension by the ICC over government interference.

Zimbabwe will be led by Sean Williams against Sri Lanka, having taken over from Hamilton Masakadza who retired after the series against Bangladesh.

The selectors yesterday named the final 15 players to play in the first Test with seamer Tendai Chatara the biggest casualty after he was ruled out with injury.

Chatara failed to recover from a bicep injury sustained during a recent domestic match and his absence has opened a window of opportunity for his Mountaineers teammate Victor Nyauchi and Rangers paceman Charlton Tshuma to make their bow in Test cricket. The two are among the five uncapped players named in Zimbabwe’s final 15-man squad for the series, the others being opening batsmen Kevin Kasuza and Brian Mudzinganyama of Mountaineers and Rangers respectively, as well as Tuskers spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.

Carl Mumba, who has two Test appearances, both of them against Sri Lanka in 2016, marks his return to international cricket since a serious knee injury sustained in an ODI against the same opponents in Hambantota in 2017 sidelined him for a lengthy period.

Apart from captain Sean Williams, Zimbabwe will be counting on the experience of Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis and Regis Chakabva as they mark their return to red-ball cricket in over a year.

The selectors also rewarded Prince Masvaure, Timycen Maruma and Donald Tiripano for their top form in the premier domestic first-class competition — the Logan Cup.

The big casualties from the squad announced yesterday included PJ Moor, Ryan Burl, Brian Chari and spin specialist Brandon Mavuta.

All round Burl did not mince his words over the disappointment of missing out.

Zimbabwe Test Squad

Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams (captain)

Sri-Lanka SQUAD:

Dimuth Karunaratne (Capt.), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Candimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal.