JUST IN:Rushesha signs professional contract with Swansea

Zimbabwean-born teenage sensation Tivonge Rushesha has signed his first professional contract with Swansea City, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

The young defender, whose existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has put pen to paper on his first pro deal with the Swans.

The 17-year old has made great strides with Swansea since joining the academy at under-12 level. Rushesha is one of the “British Brigade” players eyed by ZIFA to play a role in the national team.