Anglican bishop faces US$700k fraud charges

Abel Zhakata

Senior Reporter

Manicaland Diocese Anglican Bishop, Eric Ruwona, who was arrested yesterday, appeared in court today before a Mutare senior magistrate on fraud charges involving US$ 700 000 which he, together with three other accomplices, allegedly siphoned from church coffers.

Ruwona, who is denying the charges, was granted $15 000 bail and ordered to report once every Friday at Mutare Central Police Station.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe, also ordered him not to interfere with State witnesses as well to continue residing at Number 1 Oak Road Murambi.

Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira prosecuted while the bishop was initially represented by Messrs Ashel Mutungura and Passmore Nyakureba.

However, Mr Mutungura later removed himself from the bar after the State, through the investigating officer, Mr Eric Chacha, from the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission, complained that he was conflicted on the grounds that he signed some important documents that resulted in the fraudulent transactions at the church.