JSC disowns ‘phantom’ union

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has disowned the Judicial Employees Union of Zimbabwe, saying the union’s leaders were not part of its employees.

In a circular to heads of departments which was copied to Chief Justice Luke Malaba, JSC secretary Walter Chikwana said the union was a “phantom organisation”.

He said Percy Mcijo, who is the secretary-general of the union was not employed in any capacity by the JSC and could not be a member of any staff association representing workers of the commission.

“In September 2019, Percy Mcijo wrote to the JSC requesting the commission to recognise his union.

“He was requested to provide proof of his employment status, the register of JSC

employees in that union and proof of compliance with the registration requirements for all staff associations in terms of section 13 of the Judicial Services Act,” the circular read.

“To date, that information has not been provided.”

In a statement yesterday, JSC spokesperson Brian Nkiwane said investigations have revealed that Mcijo was not employed by the commission in any capacity.

“The JSC further wishes to warn Percy Mcijo to desist from masquerading as a member of the JSC and to desist from misrepresenting to our members of staff that he can represent them in their employment

matters,” Nkiwane said.

“The commission is proceeding to lodge a report with the Zimbabwe Republic Police against him on the basis of apprehension that his actions may end up financially prejudicing bona fide JSC members of staff.”

Mcijo could not be reached for comment.