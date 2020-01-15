Renowned educationist Gogo Musewe dies at 92

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The late educationist Gogo Esther Musewe, nee Mahechani, who passed on at her home in Old Highfield, Harare, last Friday was laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery yesterday.

Gogo Musewe, who died at the age of 92, was an iconic lady who was a pioneer teacher at Chipembere and Mbizi primary schools in Highfield in the early 1960s.

She taught many prominent people among them the late music superstar and national hero, Oliver Mtukudzi.

Together with her now late husband William Simpson Musewe who was also an educationist, the two were acknowledged as community leaders in Highfield.

The late Gogo Musewe walked the talk and was revered in educational circles where she set an extremely high bar which eluded many families by endowing their children with the best bequest ever.

Her youngest son, Vincent Tichafa said the Highfield community had lost a pillar and icon who served the country in the education sector as she helped several people during her stay in Highfield from the 1950s.

“My mother has been in Highfield from the 1950s and she even taught many people who include Oliver Mtukudzi. She also contributed much for her church St Pauls Anglican church. Several women in the community have received counselling. She was humble, humility and love,” Vincent said.

Her eldest son, Norman Nhamohainavazhinji is a top paediatric cardiologist in Toronto, Canada, and is followed by daughter Angelina Ziwazwako Hatendi, who is an American Board certified anaesthesiologist and sits on the Alpha Media Holdings Editorial Advisory Board of trustees, and Owen who is a motor vehicle assembly engineer with Toyota Motor manufacturer in Toronto, Canada.

There is also Augustine Togara who is a medical doctor specialising in public health in Cape Town, South Africa. Vincent is a leading economist and political commentator.