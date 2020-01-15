Fort Rixon man kicks wife to death

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

A MAN from Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South province allegedly fatally kicked his wife after she pulled his hair during a domestic fight.

This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela when Thembani Nkomo (34) appeared before him charged with murder on Monday.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 27.

The court was told that on January 6 in Zimbili A village, Nkomo kicked Sukoluhle Mpofu in the lower abdomen.

This was after Mpofu had pulled him by his hair.

Nkomo’s wife was admitted at Filabusi Hospital following the assault and passed on three days later. The matter was reported to the police, leading to Nkomo’s

arrest.