Econet embarks on brand repositioning

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe and the leading provider of digital network services, has embarked on a marketing communication campaign aimed at positioning the company as a digital lifestyle network that enhances people’s lives.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the campaign was already under way.

“We creating awareness of the vast digital opportunities at the disposal of Econet customers to ensure they take full advantage of them and enjoy the value and convenience that our services and our digital platforms bring to their lives,” the statement said.

The blue chip company, with over 12,5 million customers, has been able to maintain its market leadership through relentless innovation and by adapting to global and local market changes driven by the tech revolution to address customer needs.

Having evolved over the years from being a mere provider of telco services, the Econet campaign makes customers aware of the lifestyle enhancing possibilities the company’s services bring them, focusing on music, gaming, connectivity and a connected lifestyle.