Call to bring back George Charamba

Mliswa posted on microblogging site, Twitter and said:
@nickmangwana with due respect you are no match to George Charamba when it comes to Zanu PF & Govt propaganda. You are a novice that’s why the Zanu PF & Govt propaganda are dead. No wonder Jonathan Moyo runs rings around you and Govt daily. @edmnangagwa must sort this out.
Responses to the post observed that if Mangwana was “bad at lying” then that is a positive thing. Some added that the country does not want propaganda but solutions to socio-economic issues bedevilling the country.
The remarks come when the country is submerged under both political and socio-economic crises including a diminishing political space, a huge deficit in food, medicine, power, fuel, cash and foreign currency.
