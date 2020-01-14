Call to bring back George Charamba

Former ZANU PF legislator, Temba Mliswa has suggested that President Emmerson Mnangagwa must replace the permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana whom he says is passive as far as ZANU PF and government propaganda is concerned.

Mliswa posted on microblogging site, Twitter and said:

@nickmangwana with due respect you are no match to George Charamba when it comes to Zanu PF & Govt propaganda. You are a novice that’s why the Zanu PF & Govt propaganda are dead. No wonder Jonathan Moyo runs rings around you and Govt daily. @edmnangagwa must sort this out.

Responses to the post observed that if Mangwana was “bad at lying” then that is a positive thing. Some added that the country does not want propaganda but solutions to socio-economic issues bedevilling the country.

The remarks come when the country is submerged under both political and socio-economic crises including a diminishing political space, a huge deficit in food, medicine, power, fuel, cash and foreign currency.

