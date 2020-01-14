Local beauty eyes diaspora crown

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

THE Miss Zimbabwe International Trust has nominated beauty queen Tania Tatenda Aaron as its representative at this year’s edition of Miss Global to be held in Oaxaca, Mexico on January 18.

The pageant started off on Saturday with a 15-day bootcamp that will lead to the grand finale and coronation ceremony on January 18.

Miss Zimbabwe International country director Patience Lusengo said the Miss Global Zimbabwe committee was confident that Aaron would fly the country’s flag high and bring home the crown.

“We are delighted and honoured to announce that Tania Aaron has been selected to be the official 57th Miss Global 2019 contestant. Congratulations. The Miss Global organising committee is confident that she will be a great representative for your country and will make significant contributions during her participation in the Miss Global 2019 pageant,” she said.

The committee said it has been working with Aaron to prepare for the modelling extravaganza.

According to Lusengo, the Miss Global committee always took great caution to select the most qualified delegates with the potential of clinching the crown.

Lusengo said the launch of the official Miss Global beauty pageant will set the new standards for a more diverse selection of beauty queens aged between 18 and 35.

Although the Miss Global is one-year long, Lusengo said her committee made it clear that the queen will travel throughout the world to participate in charitable fundraisers while promoting the beauty, intelligence and charm of women.

She will also have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain innumerable contacts, establish lifelong friendships and secure endless support from diverse communities advancing her modelling career.

At only 24, Aaron has a solid modelling track record that includes being crowned Miss Valentine Zimbabwe (2016), Face of Chitungwiza (2017), Miss Tourism Queen Zimbabwe (2018), Miss International Zimbabwe (Tokyo Japan, 2018), Miss Tourism Queen Zimbabwe (2019), Miss Tourism Queen Worldwide (4th runner-up — Philippines, 2019).

The Miss Zimbabwe International, held on the sidelines of the ZimExpo, was started by Noir Models and Sadza.com.

It has been developing models mainly from the Zimbabwean diaspora from the USA, Canada, UK and South Africa.

This year the trust included in its pool candidates from Zimbabwe and has secured most of the funding from various individuals and organisations that include Tania’s wardrobe sponsors Nandi, Rich Chasers, Thembani Mubochwa and Style by Mine, with her make-up from Christian by Hadassah.

Lusengo said Miss Global contestants were encouraged to express their individuality with poise, grace and wit.