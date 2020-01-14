Big week for DeMbare

Tonderai Ndiraya

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Harare football giants Dynamos are set to go a gear up in the off-season player transfer market as they seek to conclude their transfer business this week, ahead of the start of their preseason training next week.

So far, the Harare giants have signed former captain Partson Jaure, who featured for Manica Diamonds last year, Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah as well as two unheralded young players Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.

The club has come under criticism from their hard-to-please fans over the signings they have made so far, with all except Jaure, unknown quantities.

They did the same at the start of the season last year when they went for unknown players, and what followed was a disastrous campaign which saw them eventually finishing on ninth position in the league. The fans do not want a repeat of that.

But this week could as well define Dynamos’ season amid speculation that the club has secured the services of Young Warriors and Herentals midfielder Juan Mutudza.

Other players linked with the Harare giants include Chapungu pacey forward Ian Nyoni, Triangle’s Trevor Mavhunga, Arthur Musiyiwa from Bulawayo Chiefs as well as Black Rhinos Soccer Star of the Year finalist Wellington Taderera.

Warriors and ZPC Kariba defender Ian Nekati is also believed to be under Dynamos’ radar.

“We have not signed any other player save for the four that have been announced. But what I can say is this is the defining week for the club in which we are looking to conclude all our transfer business,” Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa told NewsDay Sport.

“We have been engaging the players who are within the club regarding their future and now we are

looking outside for players that the coach has recommended. So this week, we are going a gear up and by the start of pre-season training on January 20, we would have brought everyone that we need at the club,” he said.

Mupfurutsa was not at liberty to reveal the names of the players that the coach has recommended, but he emphasised that the club was keen to sign young players.

“At Dynamos, we believe in nurturing and developing players, so we want to bring young players who have a lot of years in their careers. That way, we can market and benefit from them when they move to bigger leagues. We can only sign an old player if they are incredibly talented like what we did with Partson Jaure. We know he is easily one of the best defender in the league at the moment.”

“Otherwise, we pride ourselves in having uncovered young players like Emmanuel Jalayi, Jarrison Selemani and Tinotenda Muringai who were virtually unknown last year. That is the direction we want to go as a club,” Mupfurutsa said.

The club will be looking to bring in a striker to replace Evans Katema, who is believed to be on his way to Zambia, while Edward Sadomba retired at the end of the season last year.

A number of players are also set to be off-loaded as the club seeks to build a team that will compete for honours this year

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has something to build on considering the potential shown by most of the young players last season.