Manyowa eyes top African award

Janet Manyowa

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AWARD-WINNING gospel musician, Janet Manyowa is delighted that she has been nominated for the Best Gospel Music Video award at the 2020 edition of the Maranatha Africa Continental Awards scheduled for April 12 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Zadzisa hit-maker was nominated for the trending song, Nyasha Nengoni.

Manyowa yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that she was over the moon after receiving news of the nomination, which places her alongside the continental giants of African gospel music.

“We are excited about the African recognition. It is encouraging and we thank God who makes all things possible.

This is the second time I have been nominated for these awards and I hope to scoop it this time. These awards are held annually. Last year, they were in Kenya and this year they are in Nigeria,” she said.

The gospel diva said she was expecting to do more of that which made her successful last year and the latest nomination has given her the impetus to fly higher.

“I am optimistic and looking forward to witness what the new year has to offer through God’s grace. The plan is to do more of everything that made 2019 a positive year for us musically. More music, more visuals and more events can be expected from the Janet Manyowa Music team,” she said.

She expressed high hopes of collaborative projects with artistes from beyond the country’s borders.

Although last year was positive, she bemoaned piracy as a thorn in many a musician’s flesh.

“One challenge that may sound like a cliché, but still remains a burden for the modern-day musician, is piracy. I, for one, have come to terms with the fact that piracy cannot be completely eradicated in the near future. We will continue to ensure our music is easily accessible to the fans through a wide distribution network,” she said.

She said she was grateful for the recognition through the various accolades they received last year and also believed that her music was well-received in the previous year and through the numerous testimonies of how God was transforming people’s lives through her music.

Manyowa last year walked away with the Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Song Writer and Best Female Artiste from her several other nominations at the Permican Awards.