SA-based Zimbo donates 60 pre-fabricated clinics

BY Nkululeko Sibanda

TOUCHED by Zimbabwe’s ailing health delivery system, a South African-based Zimbabwean businessman has pledged to rescue the situation by donating pre-fabricated clinics in Bulawayo and other parts of the country.

The businessman, Timothy Mncube told Southern Eye from his South African base that he was ready to donate up to 60 pre-fabricated clinic units to bring Zimbabwe’s health delivery service closer to people.

“I have decided to donate clinic structures to some parts of Zimbabwe, about 60 of them, because I have realised there is need for these centres out there,” Mncube said.

“I have resolved to work with the people because there is need to heed the cries of the people in the countryside, mostly. So those units are coming very soon and I believe they will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges that people in Zimbabwe have of accessing healthcare.”

Emphasising that his donation was a personal contribution and was not driven by any political office desires, he said the health centres would be accessible to all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation.

According to Mncube, one of the units would be set up in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb, where there had been plans to construct a clinic. The plan fell through due to unavailability of resources.

“I would like one of the centres to be installed in Emganwini suburb of Bulawayo. There are people who wanted to construct a clinic there, but there were no funds to do that. I believe this facility will come in handy and close that gap created by the unavailability of the clinic,” he added.

Mncube said there was need for the Health and Child Care ministry to deploy personnel to the clinics he would set up.

He added that he would prefer “nurses from the locality be deployed to the clinics as they are able to converse with the patients in their language, reducing the amount of time spent on an individual patient”.

Mncube recently contributed immensely towards the construction of the Nketa 9 Police Station, which was handed over to the community a few weeks ago.