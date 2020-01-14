Confusion over Makope chieftainship

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Confusion is reigning supreme over Chief Makope’s chieftainship in Mazowe after the installation of a substantive leader of the clan by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year.

Mnangagwa installed Godwin Zambara (59) as substantive chief on December 4 last year, ending the reign of Jacob Mapirinjanja who had been acting chief since 2014 following the death of his father Newton Mapirinjanja.

Mapirinjanja has allegedly challenged the new appointment and continued with his chieftainship duties.

Provincial development coordinator Cosmas Chiringa confirmed the new appointment, saying Mapirinjanja’s court was illegal.

“I can confirm that President Mnangagwa appointed Godwin Zambara as the substantive Chief Makope on December 4 last year. If Mapirinjanja is conducting courts as alleged, it is illegal and he should be brought to book,” Chiringa said.

“It was made clear to both of them in December at district administrator Mark Kadaira’s office and the two accepted the President’s letter.”

Mapirinjanja was not picking up calls, but his clerk Mauritus Musundasora urged people to ignore Zambara’s appointment.

“We know people are saying what they want about our chieftainship, but my advice to you is to ignore the so-called new appointment,” Musundasora said.

NewsDay has it on good authority that Mapirinjanja held a traditional court hearing last week.