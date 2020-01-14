Domestic first-class tournament stalls in Zim

Zimbabwe players have not been provided with the reason for the two Logan Cup matches that were supposed to begin on Thursday not getting underway as scheduled.

The first-class domestic tournament started on December 10 after a delay to the start of the season while Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) waited for the International Cricket Council (ICC) disbursement following its reinstatement as a full member in October.

The competition is in its fifth round and has already been disrupted once. Last week‘s match between Rhinos and Tuskers, due to take place at Takashinga Cricket Club, did not happen.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the players believe there are insufficient funds to cater for the matches, taking into account the costs of match fees and ground preparation.

An insider confirmed the players have not received communication about the rescheduling of fixtures. ZC did not respond to a request for comment.

However, a national team camp is taking place in Harare in preparation for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which takes place later this month.

The provisional squad has 25 players, including nine uncapped players.

Among them are Brian Mudzinganyama and Kevin Kasuza, who are third and fourth on the Logan Cup run charts and Charlton Tshuma, William Mashinge and Victor Nyauchi who are sixth, eighth and ninth on the wicket charts respectively.

Familiar names such as Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano are also in training with the national side.

The series against Sri Lanka starts in six days’ time and will be Sean Williams’ first as Zimbabwe’s captain.

Zimbabwe have not played a Test since November 2018, when they drew a series in Bangladesh.

Since then, they failed to qualify for the 2019 50-overs World Cup and were unable to participate in the qualification for this year’s T20 World Cup because they were sanctioned by the ICC for government interference in the game.

The ICC has since reopened the door to Zimbabwe and provided the much-needed financial life-blood. ZC is dependent on ICC funds, especially to ensure the continuation of domestic cricket.

Zimbabwe provisional Test squad

Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, William Mashinge, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams — ESPNcricinfo