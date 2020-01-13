Malaba opens 2020 Legal Year

Nyore Madzianike and Yeukai Karengezeka

The 2020 Legal Year opened yesterday with Chief Justice Luke Malaba leading judges in a mid-morning procession along Samora Machel Avenue, heading to the Constitutional Court where he inspected the Guard of Honour.

High ranking officers from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), judges, lawyers, law enforcement agents, Government officials and journalists packed the Constitutional Court with the overflow accommodated in a tent between the High Court and the Constitutional Court where they followed proceedings on a big screen.

This year’s legal calendar will run under the theme; “Judicial Transparency and Accountability’’.

The first legal term will run until April 3 when it closes. The second term runs from May 11, until July 31 and the third term from September 7 to November 28.

The 2021 legal year opens on January 10.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Malaba said he has authorised the Secretariat to commemorate the JSC Day where members of the public and other stakeholders will be invited to visit court stations.

“This will be an open day, during which members of the public and all stakeholders will be invited to court stations near their locations throughout the country to learn more about how the courts operate.

“It will also present an opportunity to school leavers to understand the various career opportunities available in the Commission.

“The public will be permitted to ask questions on matters that concern these institutions and they will even be able to raise complaints,” he said.

Chief Justice Malaba promised that the JSC will use information communication technology to give people access to information about the courts.