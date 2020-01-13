President meets Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and China are working on further consolidating their relationship which has since been elevated from being all weather friends to a strategic comprehensive partnership.

China has been an ally of Zimbabwe since the days of our liberation struggle and this friendship has continued to deepen to the post-independence era.

The relations have spurred to new heights over the past few years as reflected in the broader range areas with which the two countries co-operate both politically and economically, and culturally.

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi today paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at the State House where the two discussed several issue concerning the two countries relationship.

Mr Wang left for China soon after the meeting.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, President Mnangagwa confirmed that they had a fruitful meeting.

“He is very happy that we had the occasion to go over our relations between China and Zimbabwe on all issues and he goes back home satisfied that our relations are on solid foundation.

“What remains is further consolidation and deepening on those relations,” he said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zimbabwe.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Li.

“We have scaled up relations in September 2019 from all-weather friendship between the two countries to strategic comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

“We as Zimbabwe are happy with our relations with China,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe and China have also signed various agreements which have contributed immensely to the socio-economic transformation of the former.

China has extended to Zimbabwe in the form of human capacity training programmes, technological transfer, infrastructural development and humanitarian assistance.

Most of the big projects in Zimbabwe such as the expansion of Kariba South Hydro Power Station, Victoria Falls International Airport and the new parliament building were implemented by Chinese companies.

Mr Wang has been in Zimbabwe since Saturday and had meetings with several ministers.

Zimbabwe has submitted five new projects for consideration by China to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.

The projects were submitted through a ministerial team chaired by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo, which was mandated by President Mnangagwa to find ways of mainstreaming the country’s economic cooperation with China.

The committee also worked with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and the Chinese Embassy.