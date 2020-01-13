NGO targets Gweru urbanites

A GERMAN non-governmental organisation (NGO), Welthungerhilfe, is set to help Gweru residents by providing humanitarian aid, Southern Eye has established.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Speaking at a recent ordinary council meeting, health and housing committee chairperson John Manyundwa (ward 18) revealed that the humanitarian organisation had submitted to council its application to operate in Gweru.

“Welthungerhilfe submitted its application to deal in all Gweru urban wards,” Manyundwa said.

All councillors unanimously agreed that the application be considered as the NGO would assist the impoverished urbanites.

There have been growing concerns that people living in urban areas be provided with food aid as starvation hits all parts of the country.

Recently, government announced that food aid distribution would be rolled out in urban areas to help alleviate hunger, which is being worsened by climate change effects and the economic meltdown bedevilling the country.

During World Food Day celebrations held in Lower Gweru last year, World Food Programme country director, Eddie Rowe, said projections suggested that about 2,2 million people living in high-density urban areas faced severe hunger in the January to March lean season.

Experts have called for investment in long-term projects that promote both economic and environmental sustainability in the face of climate change impact.