Perm sec donates $10k, computers

PRIMARY and Secondary Education permanent secretary Tumisang Thabela donated $10 000 and computers to two Bulawayo council-run schools for their prize-giving day programmes.

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

This was revealed in the council’s latest minutes, which stated that Mganwini and Mawaba Primary Schools got $10 000 and an assortment of computers from the ministry on November 7 and 8, respectively.

During a full council meeting last week, the local authority hailed the permanent secretary for the gesture.

According to the minutes, the permanent secretary donated multiple Information Technology gadgets.

“The perm sec Thabela awarded the following to each of the respective schools: $10 000 prize money each, which was deposited into the schools’ accounts, 45 Lenovo learners’ laptops, one teacher’s laptop, one projector, one interactive white board, the secretary’s bell plaques which were affixed in the administration offices of the respective schools,” the minutes read in part.

The prize-giving ceremony took place in Novmeber last year.

According to the minutes, the release of the funds enabled the schools to adequately prepare for the occasion.

Engineering services director Simela Dube assisted in maintaining the roads around the schools ahead of the event.