Judge President commends Mutare High Court

Abel Zhakata

Senior Reporter

The 2020 legal year for the Mutare High Court opened today with the President of the High Court of Zimbabwe, Justice George Chiweshe, commending the local station for posting a good case clearance rate in 2019.

He said despite having only two resident judges, Mwayera and Muzenda, the Mutare High Court had a 96 percent clearance rate for both civil and criminal matters.

Justice Chiweshe said another judge will soon be seconded to Mutare to ease pressure.