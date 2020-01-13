Masike pens ‘steamy’ poetry

AFRO-JAZZ artiste Hope Masike has described some of the steamy poems in her debut collection to be officially launched on February 7 at Delta Gallery in Harare as adult material that was likely to make conservative people uncomfortable.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

The artiste, however, said the poetry collection titled Ask Me Again was designed to bring better understanding between men and women in relationships.

Masike, however, told NewsDay Life & Style that open-minded readers would enjoy the “steamy” poems in the new literary offering that would come out in time for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

“A particularly steamy section of the book shall get many definitely hot, appropriately so as we approach Valentine’s Day,” she said. “So I must add, this is an adult book; not for persons below 18 perhaps.”

Masike said with the book, which contains 36 pieces, she sought to open the lid on sensitive subjects that people would rather keep under wraps.

“My genuine aim, however, is to bring better understanding between men and women, by inviting into the light the things we comfortably prefer to hide,” she said.

The musician said some difficult life experiences enabled her to explore her poetic talent, which saw her publishing the poetry collection.

Masike said publishing poetry was a long-cherished childhood dream.

She said parting ways with her management two years ago and the subsequent dry spell during which her show roster contracted helped her rediscover the poet in her.

“I have always written (poetry), especially in my younger years when I didn’t have much to do. I even dreamed to publishing books,” she said.

“So when I broke up with my management in 2018 and my gig roster started thinning out, I found myself in a place where I had plenty of time and for the first time in a long while, I read again. Without planning it, the reading brought back the obsessive writing.”

She said the lean spell forced her to make significant life adjustments, including going back to her family home rather than keep up appearances.